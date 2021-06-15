Oddz Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.16 Million (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Oddz has a total market cap of $7.05 million and $1.16 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Oddz has traded 19.9% higher against the dollar. One Oddz coin can now be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001402 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00059189 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.55 or 0.00146472 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.85 or 0.00177256 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.80 or 0.00930169 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 41,373,350.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,951.13 or 0.99948866 BTC.

Oddz Coin Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,590,000 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

