ODUWA (OWC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $9,966.00

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ODUWA has a total market cap of $1.86 million and approximately $9,966.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ODUWA has traded down 9.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,894.83 or 0.99842337 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00032011 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00008459 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00065036 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000878 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002433 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005955 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000120 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars.

