Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.12. Odyssey Marine Exploration shares last traded at $6.93, with a volume of 9,489 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.51. The company has a market cap of $90.25 million, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.11.

Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The business services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Fourworld Capital Management L bought 9,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $60,957.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mark B. Justh purchased 10,000 shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $60,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 268,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,205.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 234,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 9,478 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in the fourth quarter valued at about $327,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 151.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 24,040 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, GenTrust LLC raised its position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 200.0% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 20,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

About Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX)

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the deep-ocean exploration activities worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. It offers research, scientific, resource assessment, marine operations planning, management execution, project planning, and project management services.

