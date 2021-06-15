Oikos Tops One Day Trading Volume of $26,008.00 (OKS)

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 15th. Oikos has a market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $26,008.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Oikos has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Oikos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0089 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00060740 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.75 or 0.00151251 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.60 or 0.00180758 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $391.25 or 0.00974164 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,099.63 or 0.99843245 BTC.

Oikos Coin Profile

Oikos launched on April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 174,648,076 coins and its circulating supply is 154,749,451 coins. Oikos’ official website is oikos.cash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Buying and Selling Oikos

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oikos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oikos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

