Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-1.160–1.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.22 billion-1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.Okta also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.360–0.350 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OKTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $313.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Okta from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Okta from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $271.35.

Get Okta alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA traded down $3.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $224.36. 1,218,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,817,913. The company has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $242.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. Okta has a 1-year low of $181.40 and a 1-year high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. On average, research analysts predict that Okta will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total transaction of $3,214,525.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,225 shares in the company, valued at $3,542,096.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total transaction of $886,944.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,694.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,150 shares of company stock valued at $8,538,670. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.