Old Mutual Limited (OTCMKTS:ODMUF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Old Mutual Limited (OTCMKTS:ODMUF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 379,700 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the May 13th total of 511,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of ODMUF stock opened at $0.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.78. Old Mutual has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $0.83.

Old Mutual

Old Mutual Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to retail and corporate customers in South Africa and the rest of Africa, and Asia. The company offers life and savings, property and casualty insurance, asset management, and banking and lending products and services. It distributes its products through independent advisers, branches, bancassurance, direct and digital channels, and worksites.

