Olin (NYSE:OLN) Upgraded to Buy at UBS Group

Olin (NYSE:OLN) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Olin in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Olin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.43.

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $47.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.32. Olin has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $51.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Olin will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Mb Oconnor sold 15,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $675,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,081.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Teresa M. Vermillion sold 8,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $389,120.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,563.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 321,100 shares of company stock worth $14,876,654. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Olin by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 570,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,645,000 after buying an additional 75,635 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Olin in the 1st quarter valued at about $335,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Olin by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,908 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Olin in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Olin by 1,185.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 951,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,113,000 after buying an additional 1,038,693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

