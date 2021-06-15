Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Purchased by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Sciencast Management LP boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 154.7% during the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 9,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,793 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 33.0% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 296,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,787,000 after acquiring an additional 73,520 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 16.0% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 6,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 1,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $132,707.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,646.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $295,463.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,841.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,291 shares of company stock worth $1,054,265. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of OLLI opened at $89.32 on Tuesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.75 and a fifty-two week high of $123.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

