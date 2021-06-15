On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Receives “Buy” Rating from Numis Securities

On the Beach Group (LON:OTB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Numis Securities in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.48% from the company’s previous close.

On the Beach Group stock traded down GBX 9.50 ($0.12) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 349.50 ($4.57). The stock had a trading volume of 1,138,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,369. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 400.63. On the Beach Group has a 1-year low of GBX 200.50 ($2.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 517 ($6.75). The stock has a market capitalization of £550.52 million and a PE ratio of -12.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

On the Beach Group Company Profile

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, Classic, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

