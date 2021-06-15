Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Director Bruce C. Rhine Sells 401 Shares

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $30,075.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 188,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,110,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Onto Innovation stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,172. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 62.33 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.97. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.08 and a 12 month high of $75.61.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $169.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.05 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 8.96%. Equities research analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONTO. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Onto Innovation in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Onto Innovation during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Onto Innovation during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ONTO. TheStreet raised Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Onto Innovation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Onto Innovation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.20.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, or factory-wide suites.

