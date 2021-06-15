Open Predict Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $808,005.79 (OPT)

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. During the last seven days, Open Predict Token has traded down 24.1% against the US dollar. Open Predict Token has a market cap of $808,005.79 and $3,148.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Predict Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.81 or 0.00002022 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00062594 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00022444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $313.91 or 0.00785249 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00084894 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,141.55 or 0.07858622 BTC.

About Open Predict Token

Open Predict Token is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,478 coins. Open Predict Token’s official message board is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements . The official website for Open Predict Token is openpredict.io . Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Open Predict Token Coin Trading

