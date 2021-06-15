Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR)

Stock analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on Saratoga Investment from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Saratoga Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.96.

Shares of Saratoga Investment stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,933. Saratoga Investment has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $26.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.21 million, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.69.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $16.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Saratoga Investment will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAR. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Saratoga Investment by 6.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. 19.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

