Oppenheimer Reaffirms Buy Rating for SPX (NYSE:SPXC)

SPX (NYSE:SPXC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SPXC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Sidoti assumed coverage on SPX in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. SPX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

NYSE SPXC opened at $59.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.24. SPX has a twelve month low of $37.20 and a twelve month high of $66.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. SPX had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $397.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SPX will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPX in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of SPX during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPX by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

