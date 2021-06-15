Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) Shares Down 7.1%

Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT)’s stock price traded down 7.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.60 and last traded at $8.60. 953 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 10,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.26.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.06.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Opthea during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Opthea during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Opthea in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $932,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Opthea during the fourth quarter worth $7,100,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in Opthea in the fourth quarter valued at $37,107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Opthea Limited, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

