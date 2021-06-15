OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Stock Price Up 5.2%

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)’s share price rose 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.81 and last traded at $52.81. Approximately 2,195 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 241,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.22.

OPRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $911.35 million, a P/E ratio of 1,697.90 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.32.

In related news, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,242 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $565,698.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William J. Febbo sold 80,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $3,688,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,598,115.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 138,909 shares of company stock valued at $6,411,280 over the last ninety days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRX. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the first quarter valued at about $37,653,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the first quarter valued at about $11,483,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,977,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 610,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,008,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 36,147.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 125,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 125,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPRX)

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

