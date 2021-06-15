OptionRoom (ROOM) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $186,284.00

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One OptionRoom coin can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00001007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. OptionRoom has a market capitalization of $4.88 million and approximately $186,284.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00059093 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.94 or 0.00145826 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.22 or 0.00176725 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.82 or 0.00925674 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 41,127,594.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,713.82 or 0.99945941 BTC.

OptionRoom Profile

OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

