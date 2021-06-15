OracleChain (OCT) Price Hits $0.0137 on Major Exchanges

OracleChain (CURRENCY:OCT) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One OracleChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OracleChain has a market cap of $410,683.05 and $34,494.00 worth of OracleChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OracleChain has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00060211 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.20 or 0.00150546 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.48 or 0.00181259 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $391.35 or 0.00978691 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,017.12 or 1.00076200 BTC.

OracleChain Coin Profile

OracleChain’s genesis date was June 14th, 2017. OracleChain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 coins. OracleChain’s official Twitter account is @Oracle_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OracleChain is oraclechain.io . The official message board for OracleChain is medium.com/@OracleChain

According to CryptoCompare, “OracleChain is an EOS-based Oracle platform that provides accurate data feeds service, ensures high processing capacity, and low latency data services for blockchain applications. OCT is a utility token that serves as a currency on the OracleChain ecosystem. OracleChain will use an effective reward and penalty mechanism with the aim of stimulating data feeders to provide effective data feed service. All the data feeders, which regularly participate in the data feed, will attain a high reputation and be rewarded with OCT tokens. Conversely, irregular or fraudulent data feeders will have a low reputation and lose the OCT risk fund they deposited in the OracleChain platform. “

Buying and Selling OracleChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OracleChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OracleChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OracleChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

