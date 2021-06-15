Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.80.

Several analysts have weighed in on OGN shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of OGN stock opened at $30.35 on Tuesday. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $38.75.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

