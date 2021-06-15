Origin Dollar Price Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. During the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Origin Dollar coin can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00002498 BTC on major exchanges. Origin Dollar has a total market capitalization of $8.94 million and $47,364.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00059093 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.94 or 0.00145826 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.22 or 0.00176725 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $367.82 or 0.00925674 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 41,127,594.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,713.82 or 0.99945941 BTC.

Origin Dollar Coin Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 9,002,927 coins. The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

