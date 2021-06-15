Origin Sport (ORS) Hits Market Cap of $2.10 Million

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. Origin Sport has a market cap of $2.10 million and $137,503.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded up 13.5% against the dollar. One Origin Sport coin can currently be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00040444 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00039719 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000143 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Origin Sport Profile

ORS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport . Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

