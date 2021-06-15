Origin Sport (ORS) Market Cap Hits $2.05 Million

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 15th. One Origin Sport coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded up 10% against the dollar. Origin Sport has a market capitalization of $2.05 million and approximately $116,342.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00040537 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00038628 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000063 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000143 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Origin Sport Profile

Origin Sport (ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

