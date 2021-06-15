OriginTrail (TRAC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.06 Million

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One OriginTrail coin can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000831 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OriginTrail has traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. OriginTrail has a total market cap of $118.95 million and $1.06 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00060862 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004015 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00022101 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.87 or 0.00774277 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.66 or 0.00084117 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,137.83 or 0.07840546 BTC.

OriginTrail Coin Profile

OriginTrail (CRYPTO:TRAC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 357,721,587 coins. The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail . OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

OriginTrail Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OriginTrail should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OriginTrail using one of the exchanges listed above.

