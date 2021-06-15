Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $168.95 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) will announce $168.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Orion Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $170.85 million and the lowest is $165.00 million. Orion Group reported sales of $183.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full-year sales of $685.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $661.05 million to $698.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $722.68 million, with estimates ranging from $687.00 million to $737.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Orion Group.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $153.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.11 million. Orion Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 8.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RBF Capital LLC grew its holdings in Orion Group by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 999,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 96,315 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Orion Group in the first quarter worth $4,477,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Orion Group by 281.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 52,942 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Orion Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,697,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Orion Group by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 35,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 13,217 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORN stock opened at $5.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Orion Group has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $6.67.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

