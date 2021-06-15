Ormeus Ecosystem (ECO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $692,929.00

Ormeus Ecosystem (CURRENCY:ECO) traded up 21.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Ormeus Ecosystem has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $692,929.00 worth of Ormeus Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ormeus Ecosystem coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ormeus Ecosystem has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00060385 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.93 or 0.00151965 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.65 or 0.00181185 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $391.08 or 0.00975368 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,119.75 or 1.00060602 BTC.

Ormeus Ecosystem’s genesis date was June 29th, 2019. Ormeus Ecosystem’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,230,453,136 coins. Ormeus Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @ormeusecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ormeus Ecosystem’s official message board is medium.com/ormeus . The Reddit community for Ormeus Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/OrmeusEcosystem . The official website for Ormeus Ecosystem is eco-system.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Architecturally designed to create a ‘business first’ approach to global currency and digital life, Ormeus Ecosystem is collaborating with Binance Chain to create a ground-breaking “Internet of Business Assets”. The multi-functional ecosystem cryptocurrencies will achieve mass adoption as businesses ranging from Banking, Insurance, Agriculture, Energy, Mining, Real Estate, Health, Trading, Payments, and Online Retail are signed-on to the network – categorized into ‘side-chains’ – and catapulted into the blockchain age. The network fuses enterprise, data, sales force and virtual money through partnering with Binance. The innovative onboarding ramp for businesses and the native fuel for the network is the new ECO token, a ground-breaking ‘gas’ used to power, protect, authorize and process data in real-time between thousands of corporate and personal users. The ECO token can reward and notify when data points are shared cross-chain, and even works in conjunction with point-of-sale terminal systems to prevent and terminate fraudulent sales of goods. “

