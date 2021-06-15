Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DNNGY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Thursday, April 8th. HSBC raised Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ørsted A/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, SEB Equity Research raised shares of Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

OTCMKTS DNNGY traded up $1.54 on Tuesday, hitting $47.17. 42,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,874. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.08. Ørsted A/S has a 52-week low of $37.11 and a 52-week high of $76.47.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

