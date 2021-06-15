Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF) Short Interest Update

Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the May 13th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 250.0 days.

OTCMKTS:OSUKF remained flat at $$53.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.19. Otsuka has a 52 week low of $46.35 and a 52 week high of $53.22.

Otsuka Corporation provides system integration, support, and other services in Japan. The company operates through two segments, System Integration Business, and Service and Support Business. The System Integration Business segment offers system services ranging from consulting, system design and development, transport and installation work, and network construction.

