Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.25. Overseas Shipholding Group shares last traded at $2.18, with a volume of 503,635 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Overseas Shipholding Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

The stock has a market cap of $189.36 million, a PE ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.29.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $81.27 million for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.95%.

In other news, major shareholder Saltchuk Resources, Inc. purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.07 per share, for a total transaction of $414,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 14,156,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,304,081.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 89.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,145 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 185.7% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 20,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. 51.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG)

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trades. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1 million deadweight tons.

