Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.42 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) will post sales of $2.42 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Owens & Minor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.54 billion and the lowest is $2.31 billion. Owens & Minor reported sales of $1.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Owens & Minor will report full year sales of $9.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.42 billion to $9.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.47 billion to $9.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Owens & Minor.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on OMI. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

In other Owens & Minor news, EVP Mark P. Zacur sold 11,210 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $363,988.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,449,775.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shana Carol Neal sold 6,436 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $208,976.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,160,998.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,167 shares of company stock valued at $6,494,590. 4.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 2.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 568,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,368,000 after acquiring an additional 11,076 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 20.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at about $286,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at about $582,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at about $975,000. 87.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OMI stock opened at $46.78 on Tuesday. Owens & Minor has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.0025 dividend. This is a boost from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.44%.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

