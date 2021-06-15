Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Shares Bought by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,163 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,402 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 206.8% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. 45.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on ORCC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Owl Rock Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Owl Rock Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.43.

In related news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 101,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $1,454,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,589,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,024,744.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 36,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $510,363.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,481,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,289,397.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,895,671 shares of company stock valued at $27,232,094. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ORCC opened at $14.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.06. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.34.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $221.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.03 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 104.64% and a return on equity of 8.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 93.23%.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.