OWNDATA Achieves Market Capitalization of $605,843.33 (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. During the last week, OWNDATA has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. OWNDATA has a market cap of $605,843.33 and $1.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OWNDATA coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.80 or 0.00149196 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002404 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000103 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.64 or 0.00657718 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000059 BTC.

OWNDATA Profile

OWNDATA (CRYPTO:OWN) is a coin. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,200,762,791 coins. The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata . The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

OWNDATA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using U.S. dollars.

