Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

LON OBD traded down GBX 1.70 ($0.02) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 54 ($0.71). The stock had a trading volume of 124,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 10.01 and a quick ratio of 9.59. The stock has a market cap of £49.98 million and a PE ratio of -11.49. Oxford BioDynamics has a one year low of GBX 52.06 ($0.68) and a one year high of GBX 125 ($1.63). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 74.38.

In other news, insider Paul Stockdale acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.73) per share, with a total value of £4,480 ($5,853.15).

Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use within the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United states and internationally. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform for the discovery, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of epigenetic biomarkers known as chromosome conformation signatures.

