Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.56. Oxford Lane Capital shares last traded at $7.52, with a volume of 1,405,093 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.93.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.0675 dividend. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

In related news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 175,000 shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177,146.90, for a total transaction of $31,000,707,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Enstar Group LTD lifted its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 624,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 7,018 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 410,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 150,581 shares during the period. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $11,025,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the period.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

