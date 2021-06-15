Oxygen (OXY) Market Cap Reaches $102.27 Million

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Oxygen has a market capitalization of $102.27 million and approximately $401,082.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxygen coin can now be purchased for $1.73 or 0.00004311 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Oxygen has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Oxygen Coin Profile

Oxygen (OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,103,090 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

