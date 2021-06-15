PAC Global (PAC) Achieves Market Cap of $172.59 Million

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. PAC Global has a market cap of $172.59 million and $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PAC Global has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. One PAC Global coin can now be bought for about $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PAC Global Profile

PAC Global is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Global

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Global should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAC Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

