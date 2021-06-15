Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) CEO Michael Jack King Acquires 10,000 Shares

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) CEO Michael Jack King acquired 10,000 shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.41 per share, with a total value of $154,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $15.21. 5,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,484. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $19.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

PTVE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.86.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,525,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,799,000 after buying an additional 1,206,237 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 3,375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,373,000 after buying an additional 775,000 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,356,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,116,000 after buying an additional 1,060,023 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,806,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,558,000 after buying an additional 233,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,415,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,194,000 after buying an additional 112,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

