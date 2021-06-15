PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.43

Shares of PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.43 and last traded at $8.43, with a volume of 59 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of PageGroup in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PageGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of PageGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.75.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services. The company offers executive search services; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, and Page Outsourcing primary brands.

