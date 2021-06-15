PAID Network (PAID) Price Reaches $0.70 on Major Exchanges

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 15th. One PAID Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00001758 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PAID Network has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. PAID Network has a market cap of $44.30 million and $1.68 million worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00059650 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.33 or 0.00149319 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.98 or 0.00181145 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $388.29 or 0.00977171 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,750.16 or 1.00036547 BTC.

About PAID Network

PAID Network’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 63,419,726 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

PAID Network Coin Trading

