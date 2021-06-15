Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.970-5.990 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.880. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20 billion-4.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.18 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.420-1.440 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PANW traded down $6.71 on Tuesday, reaching $360.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,536. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $219.34 and a 52-week high of $403.00. The company has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.13 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $353.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $565.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $395.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $400.39.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.85, for a total value of $491,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,405,441.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.09, for a total transaction of $3,937,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 855,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,535,323.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,615 shares of company stock worth $13,911,529. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

