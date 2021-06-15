Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.970-5.990 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.880. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20 billion-4.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.18 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.420-1.440 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:PANW traded down $6.71 on Tuesday, reaching $360.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,536. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $219.34 and a 52-week high of $403.00. The company has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.13 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $353.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.
Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.85, for a total value of $491,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,405,441.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.09, for a total transaction of $3,937,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 855,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,535,323.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,615 shares of company stock worth $13,911,529. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
About Palo Alto Networks
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.
