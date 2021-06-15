Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.420-1.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.17 billion-1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.970-5.990 EPS.

PANW stock traded down $6.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $360.84. The stock had a trading volume of 566,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,536. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $219.34 and a 1-year high of $403.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $353.60. The stock has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a PE ratio of -79.13 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

PANW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $565.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $400.39.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total transaction of $529,695.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,537 shares in the company, valued at $19,964,910.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.49, for a total value of $1,198,715.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 292,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,273,194.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,615 shares of company stock worth $13,911,529. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.