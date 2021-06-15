Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF) Short Interest Update

Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the May 13th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.3 days.

Shares of PAFRF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,214. Pan African Resources has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $0.35.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Pan African Resources in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the exploration of precious metals in South Africa. Its principal property is the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and New Consort located in the Mpumalanga Province, as well as holds interests in Evander mines.

