Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.94

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.94 and last traded at C$0.95, with a volume of 11500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.93.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 6.30. The firm has a market cap of C$47.39 million and a P/E ratio of -35.77.
Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pan Orient Energy Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Pan Orient Energy Company Profile (CVE:POE)
Pan Orient Energy Corp., a junior oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the L53/48 concession located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; and a 50% interest in the Sawn Lake property comprising 88 contiguous sections of heavy oil sands leases situated in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area, Canada.
