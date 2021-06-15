Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.94

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.94 and last traded at C$0.95, with a volume of 11500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.93.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 6.30. The firm has a market cap of C$47.39 million and a P/E ratio of -35.77.

Get Pan Orient Energy alerts:

Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pan Orient Energy Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.92 per share, with a total value of C$46,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 323,500 shares in the company, valued at C$297,620. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 448,500 shares of company stock worth $402,175.

Pan Orient Energy Company Profile (CVE:POE)

Pan Orient Energy Corp., a junior oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the L53/48 concession located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; and a 50% interest in the Sawn Lake property comprising 88 contiguous sections of heavy oil sands leases situated in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area, Canada.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Pan Orient Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan Orient Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.