Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 122.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,430 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $6,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,521,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,874,136,000 after purchasing an additional 240,047 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,821,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,875,113,000 after purchasing an additional 131,077 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,820,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,024,714,000 after purchasing an additional 124,340 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,100,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $601,623,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,275,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $483,783,000 after purchasing an additional 25,927 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total transaction of $532,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,156,025.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $199,981.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,464,622.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,138 shares of company stock valued at $5,613,775 in the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RMD opened at $231.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.10. The company has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $157.78 and a one year high of $232.15.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $768.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.47 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. On average, analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $219.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. CLSA raised ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ResMed in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $229.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.43.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

