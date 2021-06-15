Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,834 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $7,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at $2,646,000. Sciencast Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 136.1% during the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 18,324 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,889,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,543,000 after purchasing an additional 496,335 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Yum China by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Yum China by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 619,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,678,000 after acquiring an additional 66,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on YUMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Yum China has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.34.

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $69.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.81. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.62 and a 52-week high of $69.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.40.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Yum China had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

In related news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $418,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,348. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

