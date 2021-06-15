Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 59,175 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 5,870.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,175 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of FTI Consulting worth $8,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 19.8% during the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,445,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,506,000 after purchasing an additional 239,044 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 111.0% during the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 909,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,436,000 after purchasing an additional 478,527 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,570,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 0.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 514,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,187,000.

In related news, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total transaction of $4,487,737.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,235,623.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCN opened at $140.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.87 and a fifty-two week high of $147.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.35.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.71. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $686.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.84 million. Equities research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

FCN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

