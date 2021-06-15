Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,367 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Atkore worth $7,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atkore in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atkore in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atkore in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Atkore in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, CJS Securities assumed coverage on Atkore in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, Director A Mark Zeffiro sold 10,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Also, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 4,126 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total value of $320,755.24. 1.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ATKR opened at $73.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 2.48. Atkore Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $90.08.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $639.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.80 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 67.44% and a net margin of 14.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS.

Atkore Profile

Atkore Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

