Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $6.86 Million Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 571.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,871 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $6,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 276.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,766,000 after acquiring an additional 592,461 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $172,032,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $153,942,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $62,688,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 516,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,206,000 after acquiring an additional 181,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $336.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.02. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.01 and a 12-month high of $351.72. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.70.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $298.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.09.

In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total value of $1,263,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,463,211.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total value of $26,587,839.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,636,283.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 907,170 shares of company stock valued at $284,391,333 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

