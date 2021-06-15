Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $8.23 Million Position in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 507,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,266 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.55% of Heron Therapeutics worth $8,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 12.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 147,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 16,454 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 9.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 251,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after buying an additional 22,480 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 50.0% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 183,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of HRTX opened at $15.77 on Tuesday. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.86.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.33% and a negative net margin of 274.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Heron Therapeutics news, EVP Kimberly Manhard sold 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $27,002.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,163 shares in the company, valued at $55,858.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,079 shares of company stock valued at $36,560. Corporate insiders own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

