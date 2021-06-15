Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 257,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,370 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $6,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,482.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 51.1% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 400.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.82.

Shares of BLMN stock opened at $27.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.56, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.36 and a twelve month high of $32.81.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $987.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.62 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a negative return on equity of 17.90%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $4,177,098.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,003,257.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

