Pano Anthos Sells 7,000 Shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Stock

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Director Pano Anthos sold 7,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $203,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,451.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Pano Anthos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Pano Anthos sold 799 shares of Purple Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $23,171.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Pano Anthos sold 7,735 shares of Purple Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $224,315.00.

PRPL traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $27.71. The company had a trading volume of 17,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,950. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,793.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.28. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $41.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.25 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 91.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

PRPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 914,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,933,000 after buying an additional 66,589 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Purple Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Purple Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at about $591,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Purple Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at about $430,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Purple Innovation by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 16,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

