Pano Anthos Sells 7,735 Shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Stock

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Director Pano Anthos sold 7,735 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $224,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,946. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Pano Anthos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Pano Anthos sold 799 shares of Purple Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $23,171.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Pano Anthos sold 7,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total value of $203,910.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPL traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,950. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $41.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,793.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.28.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 91.36%. The company had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.25 million. The firm’s revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

PRPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRPL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Purple Innovation by 3,700.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,395,000. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

